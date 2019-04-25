Zimbabwe: 32 Perish in Accidents

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)yesterday said only 32 people were killed during this year's Independence and Easter holidays, not 58 as previously reported.

During this period, 223 people were injured in 385 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide.

The statistics were recorded between Independence Day and Monday.

Last year, during the same period, 25 people were killed while 182 others were injured in 433 road accidents recorded.

On Independence Day alone this year, six people died while 49 others were injured in 96 road accidents.

During the Easter Holiday (between April 19 and 22) 26 people died and 174 others were injured.

A total of 289 road accidents were recorded during this period with 15 of them being fatal.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The major causes of the accidents were overtaking errors resulting in head-on collisions and side swipes, misjudgement and speeding."