Botswana: Moloi Bemoans Gunners Lack of Training

Lobatse — Extension Gunners head coach, Pontsho Moloi says the team was being held back by lack of regular training.

In a post-match interview on April 23 night after Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat against BDF XI in a BTC Premiership encounter at Lobatse Sports Complex, Moloi said Gunners had not trained regularly for a while now.

Gunners' players regularly boycott training as they had not been paid for months.

"Some of the boys I saw them for the first time today since we played against Rollers (in the + Orange FA Cup on April 13). We only came on Monday and assembled and we were 12 at the training ground. It is just the story of our lives what can we do?We should keep on playing," Moloi said after the match.

He said it was important for the team to start training regularly to be able to win consistently.

"Consistency is key. Other weeks we are supper and the next week we don't train and we lose. You will always suffer when there is no consistency of training. It is very worrying that we are not consistent but what can we do? The biggest problem is us not being able to train regularly," he said.

Meanwhile, Gunners dominated the first half with hard-working striker Lungisani Fanyana and midfielders Baokeditswe Talane, Kudzanai Machadzani as well as Brian Mankanku harassing the BDF XI defence.

At the back, captain Desire Bafana and Tendai Kesekile worked tirelessly to keep 'Matebele' danger-men Keeagile Kobe, Moatlhodi Ralesota and Rashid Mandawa quiet.

Talane put Gunners in front in the 20th minute after collecting a pass behind the visitors' defence and rounding goalkeeper Tumiso Mashakola.

However, a lapse in concentration allowed Kobe to level matters four minutes later with a low shot from outside the box, which squeezed into the bottom corner.

Gunners controlled the remainder of the first half but failed to regain their lead.

After the break, 'Matebele' put their opponents on the ropes as 'Mapantsula' players could not cope with the demands of the fast paced encounter anymore.

Kobe and Ralesota came close to giving the visitors the lead before the impressive Pelontle Lerole finished off a low cross from right-back Onkgolotse Tsimako in the 63rd minute.

Gunners nearly levelled matters 10 minutes before the end of regulation time but Bafana's shot from the edge of the box crashed against the post and bounced back into play.

Kobe wrapped up the army team's victory in the 90th minute after Gunners gave away possession near the penalty area.

It was Gunners' tenth league defeat and left their chances of qualifying for next season's Mascom Top 8 Cup hanging in balance.

Meanwhile, Moloi praised Gunners supporters for sticking behind the team, saying "These are a group of people that really see the potential in the team, they see how good we play even when we don't win. They have really given us the best support that they can and we appreciate that."

