Zimbabwe: Dlodlo Guns for Fourth Title

Reigning South Africa-based body-builder Ndumiso Dlodlo will be on the podium again this year at this weekend's Mr Zimbabwe International Trade Fair at Bulawayo Theatre.

The hulk will be gunning for a fourth straight title and said he has been working hard to defend his crown.

The 35-year-old, who resides in Johannesburg, has become one to beat in most contests since taking the Mr Zimbabwe title from Champion Chienderamwano two years ago.

Dlodlo will, however, this year face some stiff competition from seasoned campaigner, Blessing Nyapimbi. Last year Dlodlo beat tough competition from six-time Mr Bulawayo, Lovemore Munyamana, who settled for second position, while Prosper Mugariwa of Kwekwe finished third.

This year the PPC Mr and Ms Zimbabwe International Trade Fair has a good sponsorship of $12 000 after many corporates came on board.

PPC will be the headline sponsor providing prize money, while Proton, Body Works Gym, Star Distributors, Veezed, United Refineries, Muscle Rage and Leapmed Logistics, among several others, are also among the event's sponsors.