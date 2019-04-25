Sudan: South Darfur Teachers Committee Takes Over Union Admin

Nyala — The South Darfur Teachers Committee, which is allied to the Sudanese Professionals Association, has decided to take over the teachers' union headquarters in the state capital Nyala, and form new offices in a consensual and transparent manner, as well as to promote all the functions of the union after reviewing its assets and funds.

In a statement, the committee says it has also decided "to identify those who have wasted the union's resources, resolve the salaries' dropout, in addition to adjustment of wage differences and stopping all forms of unjustified deductions."

The committee said that the decision came after the committee met with its officers and entire structures in Nyala and the various localities of the state and presented its integrated work plan as an integral part of the Sudanese Professionals Association in South Darfur as the phase requires.

North Darfur journalists

The journalists in North Darfur carried out a protest at the General Secretariat of the state government in El Fasher on Tuesday.

The protestors handed over a memorandum to the acting governor, Maj Gen Malik El Tayeb, calling for speeding up the structuring of the state's institutions, dismissing the executive directors from ministries, public bodies and utilities, handing over vehicles, and evacuating the government houses in the state and localities.

The acting governor expressed his response to the demands and appealed to all citizens to provide all information on corruption and the corrupt.