South Africa: Deadly KZN Floods Wreck Telco Infrastructure

Durban — THE tragic floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province have wrecked havoc on technology infrastructure, resulting in network related faults.

Flooding has restricted personnel from state-owned telephone enterprise, Telkom's underground team accesses in the fault zones, causing delays in repair times.

Openserve, the integrated communications company, said it was still assessing the extent of the damage to infrastructure in KZN.

Damage has been reported on buildings, indoor and outdoor core and access network infrastructure.

Overhead cables have also been affected. Tree are waterlogged.

Lightning has also caused damage to the cable network and customer premise equipment.

"We are proactively monitoring all critical sites to minimise service interruptions and are doing our utmost to restore services in affected areas as soon as possible," said Alphonzo Samuels, Openserve's Chief Executive Officer.

He lamented the inconvenience disconnection of its services brought to clients and customers.

"We will therefore be on extra high alert during this period, mobilising all available technicians to work additional hours if needs be," Samuels said.

Rampant floods have left at least 51 people dead by Wednesday.