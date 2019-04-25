South Africa: How the Big SA Political Players Elect Their Leaders

analysis

A report was released on Wednesday that provides insight into how the ANC, EFF, IFP and the DA vote for party leaders.

Political parties can claim to be advocates for democracy and fairness, but what is important to look at is how they embody democracy within their internal structures.

"As we head into elections it is imperative that we know about their office-bearers, their policies and have an understanding of how parties operate internally," said Joel Bregman, director of My Vote Counts.

My Vote Counts sees intra-party democracy as "an important tool to develop a deeper understanding of our political parties," Bregman said at the launch in Cape Town on Wednesday, April 24.

Zahira Grimwood, political researcher at My Vote Counts, said their research was constrained because political parties didn't give "meaningful responses", so they had to rely on political parties' constitutions.

Elective conferences

The ANC and the EFF have their elective conferences every five years. The DA has its every three years. The IFP has a National Council that has a three-year term and a National Executive Committee that has a five-year term.

Each party has different processes for electing new leadership. The nomination of leaders comes from branches...