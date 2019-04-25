South Africa: Body Burnt Beyond Recognition in KZN Crash

An unknown person met a fiery death along the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the M4 northbound just past the M41 offramp between La Lucia and Umhlanga Rocks at 23:13 on Wednesday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control crashing into a bridge pillar," Herbst said.

"When paramedics arrived on scene the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames."

Herbst said the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services had doused the flames and on closer inspection a body was found burnt beyond recognition in the driver's seat.

"Circumstances leading up to the collision will be investigated by the Durban North SAPS who were on scene," Herbst said.

Source: News24