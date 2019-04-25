South Africa: No Comment! Jiba's Lawyer Won't Be Drawn On Mokgoro Inquiry Sacking Recommendation

The lawyer for suspended deputy National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Nomgcobo Jiba has declined to comment on the Mokgoro inquiry report, which has recommended that his client be fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro has also recommended that advocate Lawrence Mrwebi should also be sacked.

"I can confirm that approximately two weeks ago, the President indeed sent us a copy of the report and requested our client to make written submissions before he could make his final decision on the report itself," Jiba's lawyer Zola Majavu told News24 on Wednesday morning.

"We duly complied with the request and until we receive formal communication from the President regarding his final position, we would not be in a position to comment further. We do however note, what has been reported in the media. We live in a free country and we will respect that.

"We are still also awaiting the decision of the Constitutional Court. Once that has all come in we will then give a composite response on client's instructions," he said.

Mokgoro led an inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi and handed her report to Ramaphosa at the beginning of April.

In her report, Mokgoro recommends that Ramaphosa boot Jiba from office as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and fire Mrwebi as Special Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mokgoro's report said Jiba's conduct on multiple instances showed a "lack of conscientiousness", while Mrwebi was found to have failed to act without favour and to the prejudice of the NPA.

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Jiba and Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates, News24 reported.

However, the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) later filed papers in the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the SCA ruling. The apex court has reserved judgment on the matter.

Source: News24