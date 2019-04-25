Southern Africa: SA Ministers Attend Sacu Meeting

South Africa's Trade and Finance Ministers are in Lesotho today to attend the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Council of Ministers meeting.

"Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, are in Maseru, Lesotho, where they will attend the SACU Council of Ministers meeting today, 25 April 2019," said the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) on Thursday.

Lesotho is the current chair of SACU, and will hold this position for the period 16 July 2018 to 15 July 2019.

Today's meeting will deliberate on matters internal to SACU such as the administration of the customs union, negotiations with third countries or regions, including, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area negotiations.

The meeting will also discuss the SACU-COMESA-EAC Tripartite Free Trade Area negotiations of the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, among others.

The Member States of SACU are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa. The meeting is preceded by meetings of Senior Officials of Finance and Trade and Industry.