South Africa: Decrease in Easter Roads Death Toll

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has thanked road users who heeded government's call to obey the rules of the road during this Easter weekend.

"I wish to applaud these patriotic compatriots for putting the interests of the country first by obeying the rules of the road and by following the guidance of our law enforcement officers," Nzimande said in a statement on Wednesday.

Between 18 and 21 April, 80 crashes leading to deaths were recorded, translating to a 40% decrease from the same period last year.

"A high decrease on absolute figures has been recorded for KwaZulu-Natal with 13 fatal crashes, followed by Gauteng with 11 fatal crashes," said Nzimande.

There were 104 fatalities recorded since 18 - 21 April 2019, with a decrease of 41% from the previous Easter period. A high decrease on the absolute figures has been recorded for KwaZulu-Natal with 21, followed by Gauteng with 12 fatalities.

The Minister said the 2019 statistics showed that with determination, observance of the basic rules of road safety, and co-operation between government and road users, SA can defeat the scourge of road crashes.

During this period, provinces recorded the following fatalities: Gauteng 12, KwaZulu-Natal 21, Western Cape 9, Eastern Cape 9, Free State 2, Mpumalanga 14, Limpopo 27, North West 8 and Northern Cape 2.

Nzimande thanked all the MECs of Transport, Security and Liaison, MECs of Health, Mayors and all road safety ambassadors, including faith-based organisations and business, who partnered and cooperated with the Department of Transport and its entities during the Easter period.

"Their resilience and combat readiness fortified our determination to steadfastly roll-out our road safety programmes, focusing on drunk driving, road safety education and awareness," he said.

The Minister appealed to all road users to further cooperate with law enforcement authorities and emergency service personnel who will remain deployed in all known hazardous locations throughout the country as South Africa heads to the Freedom Day and the Workers Day celebrations.

"On behalf of the Government of South Africa, we send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives on our roads and wish all those recuperating in hospitals and at home a speedy recovery.

"I have directed the Road Accident Fund to provide the families of the deceased and the injured with the necessary support and care during this difficult time," said Nzimande.