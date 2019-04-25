Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) Wednesday issued a decision making Sunday as the weekly leave for Christian schools instead of Saturday in all parts of the country, and directed the competent authorities to take the necessary to enforce the decision.
Sudan: TMC Decides Sunday As Leave for All Christian Schools
Sudan
Three members of Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council have resigned, but their resignations are yet to be… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.