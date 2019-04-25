Sudan: North Darfur State Affirms Commitment to Address IDPs Issues

Alfashe — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen Malik Al-Tayeb Khogali, has confirmed his government commitment to give highest priority to the demands of IDPs in the camps.

The Wali said decision he had issued to relive directos of Abu Shouk, El Salam, Zamzam and Kassab camps was a breakthrough as the country undergoes a new era of freedom, peace, development and justice, calling on the IDPs to choose representatives from the camps to lead their communities in the next phase.

At a meeting on the issues of displaced persons in camps held Wednesday in Al-Fasher Locality Hall with Leaders of IDPs in camps, his government keenness to enhance security, stability and to improve people's living conditions, besides holding trials for the corrupts.

Maj. Gen. Kogali called all the non - signatory armed movements to return home to participate in the development in the country.

He promised to address the challenges facing IDPs in the camps.