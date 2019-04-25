South Africa: With a Few Exceptions, Corporate SA Has Ditched the Idea of Funding Political Parties

analysis

With a great flourish, SA's political parties rushed through Parliament the Political Party Funding Act just prior to the start of the 2019 election campaign. It was transparently an attempt to look squeaky clean in a campaign sure to be dominated by the issue of corruption. Then the implementation of the legislation was delayed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The sigh of relief from donors and political parties alike was almost audible. But here is the thing: Corporate SA has largely moved on. It turns out very few are making contributions any more.

In almost all previous elections, corporate South Africa has come to the party. Or at least contributed to the party. This time, it's different.

During the current election campaign, political parties have been asked the obvious question: Which companies or individuals have contributed financially to their campaign?

The question is particularly poignant now because SA is about to implement new legislation on the issue, the Political Party Funding Act. The legislation will force parties to fess up who has been dishing out the boodle, something that has intrigued South Africans for ages.

The legislation was originally supposed to apply to the current election. Unfortunately --...