23 April 2019

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Head of State Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Governors, Deputy Governors

Algiers — In conformity of the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, Head of the State Abdelkader Bensalah conducted on Monday a partial reshuffle among Governors and deputy Governors, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

Are appointed as Governors:

- Bradai Abdelkader, Governor of Laghouat.

- Bouzegza Lounes, Governor of Batna.

- Siouda Abdelkhalek, Governor of Alger.

- Belkateb Mohamed, Governor of Sétif.

- Yahiatene Yahia, Governor of Boumerdès.

- Harfouche Benarar, Governor of El-Tarf.

Also, are named as deputy Governors:

- El Gouacem Amar, deputy Governor of Dar El-Beida (eastern suburb of Algiers).

- Chaib Eddour Benabdellah, deputy Governor of Touggourt.

