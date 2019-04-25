Algeria: Head of State Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Governors, Deputy Governors

Algiers — In conformity of the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, Head of the State Abdelkader Bensalah conducted on Monday a partial reshuffle among Governors and deputy Governors, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.
Are appointed as Governors:
- Bradai Abdelkader, Governor of Laghouat.
- Bouzegza Lounes, Governor of Batna.
- Siouda Abdelkhalek, Governor of Alger.
- Belkateb Mohamed, Governor of Sétif.
- Yahiatene Yahia, Governor of Boumerdès.
- Harfouche Benarar, Governor of El-Tarf.
Also, are named as deputy Governors:
- El Gouacem Amar, deputy Governor of Dar El-Beida (eastern suburb of Algiers).
- Chaib Eddour Benabdellah, deputy Governor of Touggourt.