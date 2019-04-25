Algeria: Giving Shape to People's Demands As Proposals for Dialogue

Algiers — Minister of Communication, spokesman of the Government, Hassane Rabehi, called on Wednesday in Algiers for "giving shape to the demands expressed during Algerian peaceful protests and transforming them into proposals for serious dialogue."

The Government's spokesman who deemed "meaningless" to exclude the State from the dialogue, said that "all the proposals are welcome, as long as they serve the best interests of the country."

"The high authorities of the country advocate consensus and the protection of Algeria from all dangers," said the Communication Minister, warning against "constitutional vacuum."

Rabehi called on the Algerian people to "stand firm against the attempts at the stability of the country."

Speaking about the consultation meeting organized Monday by the presidency of the Republic, Rabehi said that the participating parties "have their rightful place, as being representative, authorized and free in the expression of their views."

Regarding the absence of the Head of State in this meeting, the Government's spokesman said that "Bensalah, head of the State in virtue of the Constitution, has huge responsibilities and his absence is the result of his willingness to provide the conditions conducive to inclusive dialogue."

About some municipal elected officials who refuse to participate in the organization of the July 4 presidential election, he said that, as a minister, he cannot "attack their positions," calling upon those officials "to assume their full responsibility and show vigilance and wisdom for the good of the country."

Answering a question on the investigations launched by the Judiciary and the arrest of many senior State officials and businessmen, Rabehi said that "Algeria entered era of democracy," adding that "Justice is above all and its mission is to probe into the cases that have harmed the national economy and the stability of the country."

"We need to let justice do its job, we must respect the privacy of the individuals (who are allegedly involved in these cases), far from any defamation and prejudices," he said.

"The Government cannot ban citizens or the media from being present at the courts before which these defendants appear," he added.

To a question about the partial reshuffle conducted by the head of state among Governors, the Government spokesman affirmed that "this reshuffle is a response to the requirements of the situation."