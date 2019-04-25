Ethiopia: Chinese Vice Premier Meets Ethiopian PM

Beijing — Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali ahead of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held from April 25 to 27 in Beijing.

Hailing that China and Ethiopia are good friends and good partners, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China stands ready to sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges with Ethiopia, strengthen strategic synergy, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and promote the in-depth development of friendly bilateral relations.

China hopes that Ethiopia will make greater achievements in their national development and revitalization, Han added.

For his part, Abiy Ahmed Ali said China is a true friend and the best partner of the Ethiopian and African people. Ethiopia thanks China for its long-term support and is willing to learn from China's successful experience of development, actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation, and promote all-around bilateral exchanges and cooperation.