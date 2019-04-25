25 April 2019

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ethiopian Govt to Deepen Cooperation With China

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the remarks in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the commitment of Ethiopia to deepening the cooperation with China, which is enabling critical moves concerning the Addis Ababa - Djibouti railway, according to the statement.

"The railway project is an early harvest of the Belt and Road Initiative that Ethiopia is part of," the office quoted Ahmed as saying.

The office, which described the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to China as part of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as "significant," also disclosed that the visit has already witnessed "positive achievements" to the East African country.

Ethiopia

Chinese Vice Premier Meets Ethiopian PM

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali ahead of the Second Belt… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.