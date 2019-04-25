Ethiopian Govt to Deepen Cooperation With China

The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the remarks in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the commitment of Ethiopia to deepening the cooperation with China, which is enabling critical moves concerning the Addis Ababa - Djibouti railway, according to the statement.

"The railway project is an early harvest of the Belt and Road Initiative that Ethiopia is part of," the office quoted Ahmed as saying.

The office, which described the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to China as part of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as "significant," also disclosed that the visit has already witnessed "positive achievements" to the East African country.