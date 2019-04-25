Cameroon: U-17 AFCON - Cameroon and Guinea to Play Finals

Cameroon 's under 17 national team has qualified for the finals of the 2019 African Nation's Cup in Tanzania after beating Angola 4-3 on penalties. Earlier in the day, Guinea grabbed the first ticket after bashing Nigeria on penalties (10- 9). It is the second time Cameroon U-17 will be playing the finals in the said category.
