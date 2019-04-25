24 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Meets Delegation of Mining Sector

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, met Wednesday with a delegation of representatives of the mining sector and the gold producing companies, in the presence of the Chairman of the Economic Committee of the TMC.

In a press statement, the representative of the mining companies, Muttasim Al-Haj, said that the meeting has underscored the great role of the mining sector in boosting the national economy.

He said that the meeting has reviewed the different mining process, the obstacles facing the mining sector and the importance of cooperation to solve them.

The TMC has affirmed its readiness to provide the required support to the mining sector.

