Sudan: Dr. Salahuddin - We Aim for Reform in State and Political Movement

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Demonstrations take place in the Kauda market of Nuba Mountains on April 6, 2019.

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Front for Change, Dr. Ghazi Salahuddin, has affirmed his refuse to assume any government position, stressing his endeavor to work with the others to surpass the current stalemate stage.

At a press conference in Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Wednesday, Dr. Salahuddin has called on all parties to act in honesty and responsibility, stating that there shall not be monopoly for right and truth.

He said that his front aims for reform in the state and political movement together.

He said that the National Front for Change aims for change to the better and the interest of the citizen, stressing that reform is a pivotal issue.

Dr. Salahuddin affirmed the importance of agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and Change Forces.