Algeria: National Army to Face Discord Schemes, Justice Reinforced in Its Fight Against Corruption

Algiers — The People's National Army will continue facing schemes aimed at sowing discord and insurrection between the Algerians and their army, affirmed Deputy Minister for National Defense and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army Ahmed Gaid Salah, reiterating the "adequate guarantees" of the Army's High Command to the justice to continue handling cases relating to corruption "without any restraint or pressure."

During his visit Tuesday to the 1st Military Region in Blida, Gaid Salah chaired an orientation meeting in which he underlined that "the Algerian people expressed through peaceful marches nationwide their strong attachment to their country and the nobleness of their aspirations," said Wednesday a communiqué of the National Defense Ministry.

The people affirmed their "sincere mobilization for the security and progress of Algeria and to foil any attempts to destabilize this peaceful and civilized course, in which the Algerian people showed their attachment to their land and their legitimate ambitions to build a strong, prosperous and safe State, where all its devoted children will participate and build their institutions, while serving the nation's supreme interest," he said.

"In the face of these schemes aimed at sowing the seeds of discord and insurrection between the Algerians and their Army, the People's National Army continues facing them, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Republican laws," he underlined.

This shows "the success of the security units, in charge of maintaining order, in foiling the various attempts aimed at spreading terror and anarchy and disturbing the calm atmosphere characterizing the citizens' marches," he affirmed, pointing out that "this was confirmed by the questioning, at the end of last week, of individuals possessing firearms, knives and teargas grenades, as well as a huge quantity of psychotropic substance and means of communications."

In this respect, Gaid Salah reiterated his call to the justice to "speed up the pace of the judicial proceedings concerning the cases of corruption and squandering of public moneys," adding that the National Army's Command "offers sufficient guarantees to the judicial services to continue with determination and complete freedom, without any constraint or pressure, the judgment of these corrupters."

Plundered money recovered by the force of law

He said that "he called on the justice system" in his previous speeches to "speed up the pace of judicial proceedings concerning the cases of corruption and squandering of public moneys and to judge all those who plundered the people's money."

In this regard, Gaid Salah valued "the justice response to this call which represents an important constituent of the Algerian people's legitimate claims."

He also stressed that the National Army's Command "offers enough guarantees to the judicial services to continue with determination and complete freedom, without constraint or pressure, the judgment of these corrupters.

These provisions will thus allow reassuring the people that their plundered money will be recovered by the force of law."

For Gaid Salah, "the National Army's alignment with the people in order to achieve their objectives aimed at reaching the expected change and its ongoing mobilization to accompany the Algerians in their peaceful marches, stems from the cohesion and harmony of their visions and the approach taken between the people and their army, a cohesion that seems to bother those with deep animosity towards Algeria and its people and this, unfortunately, by plotting with the internal parties who sold their souls and mortgaging the future of their fellow citizens for personal interests and aims."

He affirmed that "our country which overcame various ordeals and crises during its history, will be able to emerge stronger from his current crisis."