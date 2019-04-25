Algiers — Minister of Trade Said Djellab underlined Tuesday, in Algiers, that the National Export Strategy (SNE) is ready and it will be unveiled next Saturday.
Algeria: National Export Strategy to Be Presented On Saturday
Algeria
The People's National Army will continue facing schemes aimed at sowing discord and insurrection between the Algerians… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.