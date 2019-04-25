Angola: CAN U-17 - Angola Eliminated in Semi-Finals

Luanda — The Angolan national football team last Wednesday failed to get the pass to the final of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) happening in Tanzania, after losing to Cameroon on penalties by 3-4.

In the regular period the match ended in a nil-nil draw.

Angola's goals were scored by Andrade, Morais and Luvumbo, while Mvoue, Ndongo, Noah and Amadou gave Cameroon the victory on penalties.

The final, set for this weekend, will be played by Cameroon and Guinea-Conakry.

Meanwhile, the four finalists are qualified for the world championship scheduled for October this year, in Brazil.