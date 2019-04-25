Tanzania: Govt Procures 60,000 Litres of Anti-Malaria Vectors

AS Tanzania joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Malaria Day today, the government says it has procured 60,000 litres of biolarvacides-the latest and effective pesticide to deal with malaria vectors.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu said that the bought litres of biolarvacides will be distributed to regions with highest Malaria prevalence in the country.

She made the revelation yesterday here while visiting Makole Hospital -Dodoma, where she went to distribute Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to pregnant women and parents with newly born babies.

Besides, controlling malaria, the biolarvacides kills mosquito larvae, and are also effective in tackling viral infections like dengue, yellow fever and Nile fever.

Before application of the technology, Tanzania and other users underwent various processes including researches and clinical trials, which have all proved its effectiveness and efficacy 'beyond any reasonable doubt.'

Ms Mwalimu said the World Malaria Day would be commemorated at the national level in Lindi Region, but was quick to point out that the government was putting much emphasis on regions with highest prevalence level including the area as a host this time.

In October last year the country released the new 2017 Tanzania Malaria Indicator Survey (TMIS), which indicated that Tanzania had recorded yet another tremendous stride in the fight against malaria amongst children, with the prevalence level significantly dropping by half from 14.4 per cent in 2015 to 7.3 per cent in 2017.

With the new report, according to Ms Mwalimu, the country had reduced Malaria infection by 50 per cent, saying that more efforts are still ongoing to have zero Malaria prevalence in the country.

According to her, Dodoma Region had reduced the killer disease to a greater extent from 1per cent in 2015 to 0.6pe r cent.

Statistics from the ministry show that Kigoma Region has the highest rate of malaria infections (24.4 per cent) and especially in respect to children aged 6- 59 months, who were subjected to positive Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) in the report.

Other regions with high malaria prevalence and their percentage in brackets are Geita (17.3), Kagera (15.4), and Tabora (14.8). Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Njombe, Songwe and Dodoma regions have the lowest rate infections with less than one per cent.

"Although the decline in malaria prevalence in the country is promising, there is a need to continue to fully scale up malaria control interventions in the endemic regions and continue focused on intervention efforts to stem the slight increase in prevalence," said the minister.

She urged pregnant women to attend clinic at least four times during their ninemonth pregnancy period so that they can be advised accordingly on how best they can protect their health and their expected babies.