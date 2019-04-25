Zimbabwe: I'm Not Here to Clash With Winky D or Anyone - Patoranking

"Afraid!? afraid!? afraid of what!?" exclaimed Patoranking while responding on whether or not he is afraid of Zimdancehall maestro, Winky D outshining him at Ikonic Chronicles concert tomorrow night in the capital.

Winky D, who is also lined up to perform at the much-anticipated show together with ExQ, Jah Prayzah, Jah Signal, Nutty O, Takura and Sulumani Chimbetu, has for some time trampled over international acts he has shared the stage with. Nigerian star, Mr Eazi was his latest victim at Ammartia Ignite concert last year.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Suh Different singer highlighted that he is not here to clash with anyone but to enjoy the moment.

"When I was doing clashes no one knew who I was, but when I started to do what I love, I became a household name. I am here to get involved not to just perform, I'm here to leave a stamp," said the 28-year-old singer.

He added that Zimbabwe has always held a special place in his heart.

"Zimbabwe has always held a special spot in my heart. When I was in Jamaica reading about Bob Marley, this was the only African country he visited before his death," he said, although Bob Marley had visited three more countries that is Kenya, Ethiopia and Gabon before his untimely death.