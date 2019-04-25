25 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Conspiracy to Rob, Police Arrest Six Suspects and Recover Two Unlicensed Firearms

Members of Johannesburg Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and Johannesburg Metro Police arrested six suspects for conspiracy to rob and recovered two unlicensed firearms at Illovo last night at about 20:45. The suspects aged between 22 and 37 are due to appear at the Alexandra Magistrates' Court for several charges including illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to rob.

Through the intelligence driven operation, the suspects were observed after that had consulted a sangoma before the commission of the crime. The suspects' vehicle was spotted driving around in Illovo. Police stopped the vehicle and confronted the suspects. On searching them, they were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms. Police also established that their vehicle, a silver Audi, was reported stolen. The suspects are still being profiled as they are suspected to be involved in other serious and violent crimes.

Police management in Gauteng are urging the community to continue reporting crime. For any information, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station may be contacted.

