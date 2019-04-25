25 April 2019

Zimbabwe: SA Tyre Firm Expands Zimbabwe Presence

By Danai Mwarumba

Harare — South Africa's Tiger Wheel and Tyre has opened a new outlet in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The new fitment centre in Borrowdale, a suburb of Harare, is anticipated to give local vehicle owners access to the world's biggest wheel and tyre brands.

Franchisees - Rishi Magecha and Atish Naran-own the store, which Manager, Barry Bezuidenhout, runs.

According to the company, at the new location are skilled sales and service personnel to serve expert advice to customers, while highly trained technicians take care of their vehicles in the store's seven fitment and three alignment bays.

The new store opening adds to outlets in Bulawayo, Chiredzi, Eastlea, Graniteside, Harare, Kwekwe and Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe

