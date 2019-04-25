Nigeria: Buhari Arrives in Maiduguri On Official Visit

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari in Maiduguri, Borno State, on an official visit.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on a working visit.

Mr Buhari's aircraft arrived the Nigeria Air Force base at about 10.40 a.m.

The president was received by a retinue of security and government officials led by the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima.

Mr Buhari is expected to proceed from the airport to earmarked sites for commissioning and inspection of projects.

According to the programme outlined for the day, the president is expected to commission and inspect about 11 projects

Earlier, the Borno State government declared today a public holiday because of the president's visit. The governor urged residents to troop out to welcome Mr Buhari.

The state's commissioner for information, Muhammed Bulama, said: "government regrets any inconvenience that may be caused to the general public and appeals for their support, understanding and cooperation during the visit."

After the visit to Borno, Mr Buhari is expected to travel to the UK on a personal visit, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said. Details of the visit were not made known.