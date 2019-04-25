Malawi: Apam Donates 50 Security Alarms to People With Albinism in Dedza

Dedza — Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Sunday donated 50 personal security alarms to people with albinism in Dedza.

APAM President, Overstone Kondowe said each gadget would connect one person with albinism to the nearest Police and other 10 responders to help them raise an alarm when they sense danger.

"Using personal security alarms is a complimentary strategy of enhancing security of persons with albinism. Some projects distributed whistles but after evaluation we realized these were not effective," he said.

Kondowe pointed out that, "What we need to do is to sensitize people that whenever they hear these alarms, they should swiftly respond to help our colleagues."

He said APAM has bought the alarms using K4.2 million donated by Malawians in the diaspora, especially in the United Kingdom (UK).

APAM made the donation on the sidelines of an awareness campaign meeting organized by Masters Security FC at Dedza stadium which was aimed at mobilizing various stakeholders against killings and abductions of people with albinism.

General Secretary for Masters Security FC, Christopher Njeula said as a team they are concerned with continued abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

"It is sad that there are terrible people out there who are treating albinos as if they are not humans. That is why as a team we thought it wise to raise awareness so that people in Dedza and the whole Malawi should take a part in protecting our colleagues who are facing this predicament," he said.

The team donated umbrellas and protective gear to people with albinism to shield them from the sun.

Dedza has 163 persons with albinism who are registered with APAM.