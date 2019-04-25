Malawi: Farmers Urged to Venture Into Quail Farming

File photo

Blantyre, April 25, 2019. Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has encouraged smallholder famers in the country to venture into Quail Farming.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Blantyre Wednesday, Public Relations Officer in the Ministry, Hamilton Chimala said currently poultry farming especially the non-conventional was being done at a smaller scale hence the promotion of Quail farming which is believed to be profitable.

He said the Ministry has since developed a policy and strategy that would assist in promoting small stock (non-conventional poultry).

"This strategy is there to promote income generation among the vulnerable households and economically insecure households. The strategy also promotes nutrition uptake for such households and others," Chimala added.

As one way of making sure more farmers venture into Quail farming, the PRO said the Ministry has intensified training of extension workers who are training famers on the same.

"Farmers are also trained as cooperatives or smallholder farmers on top of posters, leaflets and use of the media," he pointed out.

A Quail farmer based in Blantyre, Patience Lamwa stated that she does not have a good market for Quails despite rearing more than 1,000 Quails at home.

She appealed to government to help in marketing the quail business to ensure more farmers benefit.

"The government should put an initiative to promote Quail farming because a majority of people here in Malawi when we talk about poultry they only think about chickens and ducks which are expensive to raise unlike Quails," Lamwa suggested.