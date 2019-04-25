Malawi: How Average Locals Could Partake in Tourism Sector

File photo

Blantyre, April 25, 2019. Malawians at various levels of the social strata have been encouraged to promote the tourism industry by visiting and preserving tourism sites established across the country.

Regional Tourism Officer for the South, Christine Chimangeni gave the encouragement on Tuesday during an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), saying Malawians have potential to boost the tourism sector.

According to Chimangeni, the sector's slogan dubbed: 'Tidziyamba Ndife a Malawi,' is aimed at mobilizing and sensitizing the general public that patronizing tourism and hospitality joints must become every citizen's responsibility.

"We have always emphasized that Malawi's tourism growth depends on the participation of Malawians themselves," Chimangeni said.

"I would like people to take a leading role in visiting various tourist attractions and not leave that to foreign tourists," added Chimangeni.

However, the tourism officer was quick to add that a national strategic plan is almost completed which incorporates all issues to do with inclusiveness in terms of patronizing and boosting the sector right from an average Malawian, hence the sector's slogan.

Chimangeni also said once published, the strategic plan will become accessible to all the country's reputable media houses, so that everyone becomes well versed with the view of becoming ambassadors in promoting the sector.

Meanwhile, Malawi News Agency has independently established that the Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE) in Lilongwe from tomorrow April 25 shall see the likes of Patience Namadingo entertaining the patronage to the event.

The music shows are not mainly part of the MITE, but are solely meant to let most locals patronize the activities slated for the final day on Saturday, April 27.