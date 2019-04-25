Malawi: Dodma Warns Lakeshore Residents of Cyclone Kenneth

Blantyre — Secretary for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Affairs, Wilson Moleni has asked people living along the lakeshore areas to relocate to upper land to avoid loss of life and damage to property.

The warning comes barely a day after the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) issued a warning on the tropical Cyclone Kenneth which is expected to bring heavy rains in the country, particularly along the lakeshore areas.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday, Moleni said the department is closely monitoring the movement of tropical Cyclone Kenneth before it reaches people living along the lakeshore.

"We already started warning people living along the lakeshore on the tropical Cyclone Kenneth, and we are also giving updates to people mainly in Nkhata Bay on the impending weather conditions," added Moleni.

He disclosed that DoDMA is currently distributing relief food items and other necessities to people affected by rockslides in Rumphi district and surrounding areas.

However, he advised people to be cautious when crossing flooding rivers in areas where the rains still persist.

Meanwhile, the DCCMS is monitoring the movement of the deep low pressure system and its intensity which can directly or indirectly affect weather across the country and the department says will regularly issue updates.