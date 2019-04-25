25 April 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Dodma Warns Lakeshore Residents of Cyclone Kenneth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vitumbiko Simbeye

Blantyre — Secretary for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Affairs, Wilson Moleni has asked people living along the lakeshore areas to relocate to upper land to avoid loss of life and damage to property.

The warning comes barely a day after the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) issued a warning on the tropical Cyclone Kenneth which is expected to bring heavy rains in the country, particularly along the lakeshore areas.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday, Moleni said the department is closely monitoring the movement of tropical Cyclone Kenneth before it reaches people living along the lakeshore.

"We already started warning people living along the lakeshore on the tropical Cyclone Kenneth, and we are also giving updates to people mainly in Nkhata Bay on the impending weather conditions," added Moleni.

He disclosed that DoDMA is currently distributing relief food items and other necessities to people affected by rockslides in Rumphi district and surrounding areas.

However, he advised people to be cautious when crossing flooding rivers in areas where the rains still persist.

Meanwhile, the DCCMS is monitoring the movement of the deep low pressure system and its intensity which can directly or indirectly affect weather across the country and the department says will regularly issue updates.

Malawi

World Bank Pumps in U.S.84 Million to Commercialize Agricultural Sector

Government has secured a K61 Billion loan to finance an Agricultural Commercialization Project (AGCOM) which will… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.