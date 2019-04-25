25 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africans Favour Renewables Over Coal, Poll Finds

analysis By Tessa Knight

During an online survey, 6,000 people from six countries were asked to answer questions about renewable energy and coal-based energy. Residents of Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam were overwhelmingly more supportive of green energy options over fossil fuels.

Environmental group E3G on Wednesday released a poll showing that 80% of South Africans think investing in renewable energy is better in the long run

The poll, commissioned and by E3G and conducted by YouGov, coincides with China's second forum on its Belt and Road Initiative, a strategy adopted in 2013 in an attempt to revive old trade routes by building infrastructure. As of 2017, the Chinese government had already invested more than US $80-billion in the formation of its modern-day Silk Road.

South Africa officially signed up to be a member of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2015. Since then, China has invested heavily in the production of coal power plants in South Africa, including providing loans needed to build the Medupi and Kusile coal plants.

South Africa

