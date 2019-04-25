Mauritius: Police Officers Benefitting From Training On Criminal Analysis

press release

GIS - 25 April 2019 : A training on Criminal Analysis for Police Officers opened on 23rd April at the Beau Bassin Prison Training Centre at the initiative of the East African Community in collaboration with the Indian Ocean Commission in presence of the Attorney General, and Minister of Justice, Human rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin.

The advance training session which will run till 03rd May, aims at familiarising the participants with regards law enforcement, analysing risk factors and profiling movements of illicit activities. The training, held under two cohorts, will also be extended to Analysts from the East Africa region to enhance their criminal intelligence analysis capabilities through the use of analytical tools.

The training which supports the sharing and application of international best practices in analysing Criminal Statistics, will be a tool for the Criminal Justice System to have a deep study of crime in any system.

Speaking at the opening of the training programme, the Attorney General recalled the need for Law enforcement agencies to adopt intelligence/led analysis and new methods to identify, investigate, analyse and bring criminals to Court. Criminal Analysis advocates for greater cross-border and regional cooperation among countries to combat those common threats, he added.

Mr Gobin also stated that the East African Community in partnership with Interpol have been undertaking training on various aspects of investigation since February 2018. This measure, according to him, has been to combat domestic and transnational organised crime as some border areas are particularly vulnerable due to lack of internal security and where criminal activities are operating with impunity.

The training on Criminal Analysis is a fulfilment of the mandate assigned under the ESA-IO Maritime Security Project. It is being conducted with the special technical support from Interpol with the provision of sophisticated IT equipment to facilitate individual practical exercises.