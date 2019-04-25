Botswana: IDM Helps Manage Effects of Climate Change

Institute of Development Management (IDM) in collaboration with Climate Exploration Hub and the British High Commission recently conducted a students' competition on Climate Change. The competition is an annual activity carried out by Climate Exploration Hub to challenge participants to develop innovative solutions to manage the effects of climate change.

Senior Consultant in the Business & Information Resource Management faculty, Dr Tirelo Moepswa said this year the competition involved senior secondary school students for the first time, adding that it was a deliberate effort to get the young and creative minds to contribute solutions that can manage climate change. He added that the competition provided an opportunity for Form 5 Design & Technology students to deliver climate related social business ideas and explore entrepreneurial opportunities within climate action and sustainable development.

The ideas, according to Dr Moepswa, addressed climate change challenges within the Rain Water Harvesting sector. In the previous year, the challenge targeted young entrepreneurs to innovate solutions on the same.

Dr Moepswa - who will also oversee a soon-to-be launched programme of Bachelor, Entrepreneurship & Innovation - said as a good corporate citizen, IDM thrives to remain relevant to issues that affect the development of Botswana.

"We endeavour to develop solutions that are aligned to the needs on the ground and so involving young people will help government in building the right crop of future leaders who will equally respond to issues of national and global concern," he explained.

Dr Moepswa said through collaborations, IDM provides training for young people and prepare them to contextualise issues and develop relevant and creative inventions.

"The task was for the shortlisted teams from five senior secondary schools being Nata, Letlhakane, Tutume, Selibe Phikwe and Lobatse to develop rain water collection solutions. The process started with training of students at IDM to prepare for the competition, with final presentations held at Botho University auditorium," he said, citing IDM and Botho University partnership which began in 2018 in Francistown.

Nata Senior Secondary school scooped first position, followed by Tutume McConnell and Selibe Phikwe Senior Secondary School respectively.

"The solutions presented by the schools and the prototypes developed were of very high quality, offering students the opportunity to even find the economic value from these projects. IDM is excited to be part of this process and looks forward to continue to support it into the future," he said.