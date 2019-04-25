West Africa: CILISS Ends Forum On Food and Nutrition Revitalisation

Inter-States Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), last Friday completed a two-day forum on monitoring system of food and nutrition security policies and strategies in The Gambia.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture at a local hotel in Bijilo, the forum aims to set up a national mechanism for monitoring and analysing food and nutrition security policies and strategies in The Gambia.

CILSS is an organisation in charge of managing food security in West Africa including Ecowas countries.

Deputy permanent secretary of the ministry of agriculture Musa Huma stressed that monitoring plays a pivotal role in ensuring good governance for food and nutrition security.

He said revitalisation of food and nutrition system monitoring mechanism in The Gambia and other CILSS member countries marks a solid turning point for proper tracking of achievements and challenges in the implementation of the national blueprints.

Mr. Huma said the forum will lead to the creation of a national mechanism for monitoring and analysing food and nutrition security and strategies in the country, hoping that it will provide good guidance to the development agenda designed purposely to lift the social welfare of the farming populations. "The adverse agro-climatic, environmental and commercial conditions which hinder food and nutrition security must be spotted out by this tool and address the challenges."

Jerro Maane, director of planning service at the ministry of agriculture said a roadmap was developed for the operation of the 2019 national monitoring and evaluation mechanism for food security policies and strategies. "Monitoring and evaluation is a process that help in improving performance and achieve results. The goal is to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact," he said.

Mr. Maane said the outcome of the finalisation of the P2RS funded monitoring system is highly expected to effectively monitor all food and nutrition security related national documents in order to achieve the objective of CILSS in its strive to prevent food insecurity.

Ebrima Cham, senior planner at the agriculture ministry department of planning service unit said the gathering is one of the most successful forums that CILSS organised in The Gambia.

He said Gambia government is concerned about food security and any issue related to food security.