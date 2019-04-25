Gambia: PSV Wellingara Top-Flight Survival Tastes Upset

PSV Wellingara's top position in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) domestic division one league has tasted yet another upset following their 4-0 defeat to Hawks played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium, over the weekend.

They were occupying bottom-place in the country's elite league and needed to defeat Red Devils to increase their dreams of surviving in the league next season but were slapped to remain rock bottom.

They need to win their remaining matches and hope teams above them in the standings to slip to stay in the top division for another season. PSV Wellingara clutched 12 points after twenty league matches with eight more games to go before the end of the league season