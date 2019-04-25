Gambia: GLADS Train Members On Public Speaking, Debating

Gunjur Literary and Debating Society (GLADS) have trained its members on public speaking, debating in the British Parliamentary style, copyright, creative writing, intellectual property, information literacy, poetry writing and recitation, drama writing and acting at the Gunjur Daycare Centre.

Chairman Emil Gibba said the society was established last December to train members on public speaking and debating among other things. He revealed that the training would aid members in public speaking and British Parliament debating and other significant issues.

Treasurer Buba Touray underscored the significance of the training, saying the course would help participants in public speaking and debating in British Parliamentary style among other things.