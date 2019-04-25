Gambia: Hamza Barry Scores in Hajduk Split Triumph Over Hnl Rijeka

Gambian International Hamza Barry has scored for his Hajduk Split in their 4-0 home win over Rijeka in the 2018-2019 Croatian first division league played at the Stadion Poljud.

The creative midfielder scored in the 30th minute of the match after Stanko Juric net the opener in the 2nd minute. Mijo Caktas netted a brace in the 45th and 50th minutes of the match respectively to earn zeljko Kopic side a resounding victory.

Hajduk Split are currently occupying 4th place on the league standings with 50 points and now level on points with 3rd place NK Osijek. They are now 6 points behind 2nd place HNK Rijera and 29 points behind league leaders Dinamo Zagreb. Hadjuk Split will play at home to HNK Gorica this Saturday.

"I'm not thinking about goals, but about playing well and doing what I'm looking for. We deserved to win, and it is especially hard to celebrate in the derby so convincingly," Hamza said after the match.