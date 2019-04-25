Kenya: AFC's Mbungo 'Heartbroken' By Sharks Result

Nairobi — AFC Leopards' tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo was left crestfallen after his side failed to take the most of a one-man advantage to register their first ever win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday evening.

AFC were leading 1-0 courtesy of Whyvonne Isuza's goal after 20 seconds, but a lapse in concentration from a set piece saw George Abege score a late equalizer.

"There are games you play to a draw and after you feel happy that you got a point. But there are some you feel like you lost two points and this was one of them. We lost two points," a dejected Cassa Mbungo said after the match.

"It was the same against Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United. Sometimes it is not that we play badly it is just some small individual mistakes that end up costing us. It is hurting to drop points in this way," the tactician further stated.

More so, Sharks played with 10 men for 27+three added minutes of the match and AFC could not take advantage of the numerical edge to burry the game though they had the chances to do so.

With victory, AFC would have gone over Sharks to ninth place and this was a further heartbreaking reality for Mbungo and his charges.

"We are chasing points at this time of the season and giving away three easily is not something good. But at the same time, we have to be proud of where we have come from and work to get better," the Rwandese tactician further stated.

He added; "The journey is still there and the work continues. We need to double our efforts now," Mbungo added.

With the hope of silverware all but over especially after their elimination from the FKF Shield, Leopards will now look to finish the season at a respectable position.

It is something that they can hope for especially with the addition of Kenyan internationals David Ochieng and Paul Were who signed short term deals with the club till the end of the season.

While Ochieng has brought the much-needed stability in midfield and a calmness in defense, the pacy Were has shown flashes of his brilliant self in attack, his step-overs and crosses from the left already yielding two assists in as many matches.

Midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has also been firing from all cylinders and has scored in all his last five matches, giving Mbungo hope that he might actually end his season higher than he anticipated.

"I have a target, but I will not reveal it to anyone. What I can promise is that we will finish the season very strong," the coach stated.

AFC face a tricky test at home against bandari FC on Saturday and this will be one match to test their mettle and whether indeed they can push into the top five.