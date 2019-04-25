Ethiopia: Wealthy Athletes Tear Each Other in Public Over Sh35,000

Legendary athletes Mo Farah and Haile Gebrselassie, both estimated to be worth Sh3 billion, have blasted each other in public over loose change.

This is after the Mo Farah allegedly lost $350 (about Sh35,000), a watch and mobile phones at a hotel belonging to the Ethiopian athletics great in Addis Ababa.

The incident reportedly happened during Mo Farah's stay at Gebreselassie's hotel in Addis Ababa for a three-month training schedule.

He was preparing to challenge Kenya's Eluid Kipchoge at Sunday's London marathon,

Farah claims the money, a watch and two phones were taken from his room and that Gebrselassie did not 'help' him.

"I'm just disappointed with Haile," said 36-year old Farah, who is estimated to be worth Sh600 million.

'VERY DISAPPOINTING'

'Just to be honest, it's Haile who owns the hotel and when you stay for three months in that hotel, it was very disappointing to know that someone who has that hotel and that kind of support couldn't do nothing," said 36-year old Farah.

The retired Ethiopian great, who is rumuored to be worth Sh2.5 billion hit back.

He accused Farah of blackmail and said even though the British athlete camped in his hotel for three months, he did not follow instructions on what visitors with money and valuables should do.

Gebrselassie also claimed Farah got into an altercation with a 'married' woman at the hotel. He has threatened legal action.

He further claimed that Farah was offered a 50-percent discount to stay at the hotel but still left without settling some bills.