25 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 2 Cuban Doctors Recalled From Border Counties Transferred to Kiambu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two of the Cuban doctors who were recalled from the border counties due to insecurities have been transferred to the Kiambu County.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu received the two doctors this week in his office.

"Kiambu County today welcomed 2 Cuban doctors. The two join 2 other Cuban doctors deployed to our facilities, said the governor.

The two doctors will be posted to Kihara and Tigoni regions. Kihara Level Four hospital has been on the spot for administering jabs to two babies resulting in amputation of their limbs.

On Monday, two more Cuban doctors who had been posted to hospitals in Tana River county arrived in Nairobi.

Less than a month, ago two of their counterparts in Mandera County were abducted.

Immediately the government recalled Cuban doctors who had been posted to Garissa, Lamu and Wajir counties.

It is suspected that members of the al-Shaabab were behind the kidnap. The two remain missing as clan elders and both governments try to secure their release.

Kenya

Untamed Borrowing to Hurt Kenya's Debt Payment Plan

Kenya risks defaulting on its debt obligations in a decade if the current appetite for borrowing remains unchecked, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.