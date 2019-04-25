South Africa: Naspers Donates R1 Million for KZN Flood Recovery Efforts

Multinational media group Naspers [JSE:NPN] has donated R1m in support of disaster relief and recovery efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, the group's Chief People Officer (CPO) Aileen O'Toole announced on Wednesday.

Areas in KwaZulu-Natal were severely affected and as many as 70 people had died as of Thursday, after heavy rains and flooding rocked the province.

Others have been left injured and displaced.

The extent of damage to infrastructure includes flooded and blocked roads, collapsed buildings and perimeter walls, blocked storm water drains and sewer lines, flooded buildings and households, and power outages as a result of electric cable damage.

Displaced communities have had to be temporarily accommodated in community halls, where they will receive emergency relief assistance.

"We send our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in the floods," said O'Toole.

Naspers committed R1m to disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers.

The organisation will disburse the funds where most needed, including logistical support with helicopters and ambulances, as well as aid directly to communities and families who have suffered severe and material loss in the storm.

"We are deeply saddened by the impact that the floods have had on the communities in Durban and the South Coast area," added O'Toole.

O'Toole encouraged other corporates to also make donations and support the call from government to provide needed relief.

Crowd funding campaign

At the same time, a crowd funding campaign to assist communities affected by the floods has been started.

According to the campaign: "To support urgent relief efforts in the region, we have created this crowd funding campaign to empower the Gift of the Givers... they are on the ground now and in touch with where relief is needed the most."

Just over R15 000 has been raised to date.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with national and provincial officials, visited affected areas on Wednesday. During his visit, Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families who had lost loved ones.

He also announced that emergency relief funds were available and would be allocated to assist affected communities.

Celebrities including AKA, Rami Chuene and Bonang Matheba have already pledged their support and donations.

Twitter user Tumi Sole used his social media account to filter information on drop-off points for any kind of assistance people could provide.

*News24 is part of Media24, which is a subsidiary of Naspers.

Source: News24