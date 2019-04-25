South Africa: Bosch At Flyhalf for Sharks As Akker Returns

Cape Town — Curwin Bosch has been named at flyhalf for the Sharks' Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

It is the first time this season that Bosch has been given the No 10 jersey and it is also the first time that Robert du Preez jnr , who is on the bench, will not start.

In all there are six changes to the starting line-up with the return of Ruan Botha and Akker van der Merwe, who have both been named on the bench.

Up front Thomas du Toit comes in for Coenie Oosthuizen while Jean-Luc du Preez replaces Jacques Vermeulen, with the remainder of the changes in the backline.

Cameron Wright starts at scrumhalf to give Louis Schreuder a rest, forming a new half-back partnership with Bosch.

Makazole Mapimpi, meanwhile, is in for Lwazi Mvovo on the wing while Lukhanyo Am replaces Kobus van Wyk after a week's mandatory rest.

"The plan was to rotate and make changes to the team, we need to make sure that everyone is engaged on this tour," said head coach Robert du Preez.

"We have a 27-man squad and it's important that every single player feels that they have an opportunity to play and to contribute.

"There are a few players in our squad who have played a lot of games and we have been resting some in the last few weeks. There are a couple of guys who have played 80-minute games and we're looking at managing their practice and more specifically game-time appropriately."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

Waratahs

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Cam Clark, 13 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes

Substitutes: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Rory O'Connor, 18 Chris Talakai, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Lachlan Swinton, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Alex Newsome

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw

Source: Sport24