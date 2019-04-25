South Africa: Cobras Past and Present Pay Tribute to Con De Lange

Cape Town Current and former players of the Cape Cobras have paid tribute to former all-rounder Con de Lange who sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour last week.Former team-mate Rory Kleinveldt led the tributes to De Lange. He tweeted: "RIP Con de Lange!!! Someone I woulda taken 2 war with me any day of the week! Such a good soldier lost way 2 soon!! Condolences 2 Claire and the kids #loveyoubrother." JP Duminy, who played with De Lange as well, concurred. "I played with Con. Rory summed it up beautifully, a man you would have taken with to war any day. He was a fighter, a man who stood for the phrase day in and day out 'never give up'. I had the great privilege of meeting up with him in Scotland three years ago and I could see that that attitude had certainly not changed. A man who loved his family dearly and I have no doubt they will follow his legacy."

A talented all-rounder, De Lange was a middle-order batsman, a slow left-arm spin bowler and an excellent fielder who played for Boland, the Cape Cobras, the Knights, Northamptonshire and Scotland.

In his first class career he scored nearly 3 000 runs at an average rate of 23, including one century and 13 half centuries, while as bowler he took 183 wickets at an average of 38.

Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras, said he was a great servant of the game and he came to know De Lange on a tour to Zambia in 2006.

"A very good player and a very good spinner who had the potential to play for the country," he said. "He was a fighter," Dien noted.

Andre Odendaal, former CEO of the Cape Cobras, said he found De Lange to be a fantastic young player who did not shirk the hard work and was an honest toiler.

"He was a very solid all-rounder. It was with a sense of shock and sadness that I learned the news of his passing the past week.

"He was one of the players who helped made the success of the Cape Cobras brand possible," Odendaal noted.

Graeme Smith, former Proteas skipper, tweeted: "So sad, hard to comprehend... Will remember the good times! Best wishes to the De Lange family."

Jacques Kallis, another former Proteas and Cobras legend, added: "Sad to hear of the passing of Con de Lange. Thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP."

Source: Sport24