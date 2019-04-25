South Africa: Proteas Legend Kallis Honoured By Presidency

Cape Town — Legendary former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been honoured with an Order of Ikhamanga from the Presidency.

Kallis is currently in India where he coaches IPL outfit Kolkata Knight Riders and received the Order in absentia from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kallis' agent and former Proteas spinner Dave Rundle received the award on his behalf in Pretoria on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was honoured for his contribution to cricket and for placing South Africa on the world sporting map.

"His stellar career and commitment to the sport inspired many young people to aim for excellence," the Presidency commented on Thursday.

Kallis, widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders ever in cricket, played 166 Tests for South Africa, scoring 13 289 runs at an average of 55.37. He took 292 Test wickets at 32.65.

In 328 ODIs, Kallis scored 11 579 runs at 44.36 and took 273 wickets at 31.79.

He also played in 25 T20Is, scoring 666 runs and taking 12 wickets.

Source: Sport24