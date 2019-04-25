Somalia: IGAD Welcomes Belgian Recognition of Somali Passport

Inter-Governmental Authority on Development has welcomed the decision by the Belgian government that recognized Somali service and diplomatic passport earlier this month.

IGAD said in a press statement released on Wednesday that it welcomes the recent move by the Belgium government.

"The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) welcomes the recent decision by the Government of Belgium to recognise diplomatic and service passports issued by the Federal Government of Somalia. "

IGAD Executive Secretary Ambassador Mahboub Maalim noted that the move will significantly boost bilateral relations between Somalia and Belgium and facilitate Somalia government officials to engage with European Union institutions based in Brussels.

Ambassador Maalim further noted that the positive step demonstrates the growing confidence of the international community in the Government of Somalia and its institutions.

"Ambassador Maalim hopes that Belgium will extend this recognition to the ordinary passport of Somalia. "The press statement said.

He encouraged other remaining European Union countries to recognize to follow the suit by Brussels facilitating for the Federal Government of Somalia national for easy the visa process.

Several countries restricted Somali passport holders after the fall of Siyad Barre regime in early the 1990s due to security reasons.