24 April 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Fallen Representative Adolph Lawrence

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Republic, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, signed the Book of Condolence for Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph Lawrence.

Representative Lawrence died in a tragic motor accident on Monday, March 25 on the Roberts International Airport road.

The rotunda of the Capital Building, official seat of the Liberian National Legislature, was swarmed by government officials, well-wishers and family members of the deceased, when President Weah sat before a flaunted giant-size photo of the late lawmaker and signed the book of condolence.

President Dr. George Manneh Weah, dressed in a black suit, appeared groggy with emotion and empathy as he walked into the rotunda and signed the book of condolence.

He did not make a public statement before or after signing.

An array of other senior officials from the three branches of Government also signed the book of condolence.

Liberia

Foya, Kolahun Districts, Suffer Acute Water Shortage

Widespread and acute water shortages continue to affect the densely populated districts of Foya and Kolahun in Lofa… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.