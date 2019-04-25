Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Fallen Representative Adolph Lawrence

The President of the Republic, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, signed the Book of Condolence for Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph Lawrence.

Representative Lawrence died in a tragic motor accident on Monday, March 25 on the Roberts International Airport road.

The rotunda of the Capital Building, official seat of the Liberian National Legislature, was swarmed by government officials, well-wishers and family members of the deceased, when President Weah sat before a flaunted giant-size photo of the late lawmaker and signed the book of condolence.

President Dr. George Manneh Weah, dressed in a black suit, appeared groggy with emotion and empathy as he walked into the rotunda and signed the book of condolence.

He did not make a public statement before or after signing.

An array of other senior officials from the three branches of Government also signed the book of condolence.