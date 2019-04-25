Namibia: Woman Accused of Rape of 17-Year-Old Male

Ongwediva — The police in Oshana Region are investigating a case in which a 17-year-old learner was repeatedly raped between 2014 and 2018 allegedly by a 40-year-old woman.

He was lured into having sex with the woman after school during that period in exchange for US$200 which translates into N$2 800.

According to the police the suspect used to send unknown men to get the victim whereafter the woman would lure him into her room.

The name and school of the young man though known to New Era has been withheld to protect his identity on ethical grounds.

The suspect has not been arrested yet.

Still in Oshana Region, a 31-year-old female security guard at Oshakati was allegedly raped while on duty.

According to Warrant-Officer Frieda Shikole, the suspect who was on duty at a bar, name withheld, allegedly grabbed and dragged the victim into the toilet. He further allegedly undressed her while ordering her to remain silent. The suspect thereafter took her to the room behind the bar and instructed the man who was in the room at the time to cover his face while he had sexual intercourse with the victim on the floor.

The suspect has already been arrested.

In Aussenkher, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly also raped after she was dragged to the bathroom. According to the police report, a 33-year-old man is reported to have followed the victim to the toilet.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed her and had sexual intercourse without her consent. The suspect has been arrested.

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

In an unrelated matter, a retired Namibian Defence Force soldier was shot to death by his employee with his own pistol at Uulunga Wakolondo cattle post in Oshana Region on Sunday.

The retired soldier was allegedly having a meal and joking with five men when the suspect arrived at his farm.

The suspect allegedly got offended and beat up one of the men.

The victim who was beaten up allegedly decided to leave, but the suspect went into a room and took a 9mm pistol and followed him.

The deceased then followed the suspect to get his gun back, but the suspect fired four shots one of which struck the victim in both thighs and he fell down.

The suspect then allegedly got into the deceased's car and bumped it.

He has been arrested.