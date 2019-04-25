Namibia: All Set for Gala Dinner for Nkurenkuru Expo

Nkurenkuru — Preparations to host the Nkurenkuru Expo Gala dinner are in full swing, says the Nkurenkuru CEO Petrus Sindimba who stressed all is set for Saturday.

"The gala dinner is in full swing, tomorrow we will be having our last preparation meeting, all is going well," Sindimba said yesterday.

This year's Nkurenkuru Expo's theme is "Creativity and Business Mindset in Uncertainty situations."

"And our sub-theme is - be innovative, change your entrepreneurial ship philosophy and keep on investing," Sindimba added.

Sindimba said the gala dinner will be hosted at the Nkurenkuru IUM Campus Hall, and it will start before sunset, the funds collected will be used in the preparation of the annual Nkurenkuru Expo slated for 24 to 30 June.

"This year's expo will be bigger and better and it will boost our local economy, so we need support from all corners. This platform also provides temporary employment and it's a chance for investors to see and tour our town as well as for them to engage with our business community ," he said.